From Biden Vs. Trump Race To Ex-President's $4B Saudi Deal And More: Top Politics News This Week

The past week was buzzing with political activity and business moves. From the “My Pillow” guy, Mike Lindell, voicing his continued support for former President Donald Trump to the ongoing race between Joe Biden and Trump for the 2024 presidential election, there was no shortage of headlines.

Meanwhile, Edward Snowden was not shy about expressing his opinions regarding Elon Musk’s political stance. And speaking of Musk, President Biden’s recent State of the Union address included him, along with Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, in a proposed tax increase for the wealthiest Americans.

Finally, Trump’s real estate activities in the Middle East highlighted his continued business pursuits. Now, let’s dive deeper into each of these stories.

Mike Lindell’s Unwavering Support for Trump

At a recent event organized by The Villages MAGA Club in Florida, My Pillow founder, Mike Lindell, restated his staunch support for former President Donald Trump. Lindell interacted with attendees, signed copies of his new book, and declared, “God is working through President Trump!” Read the full article here.

Biden vs. Trump: The 2024 Race is On

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have solidified their frontrunner statuses in their respective party nominations. A recent poll showed Biden retaking the lead for the first time in months, indicating a potential shift in the electoral landscape. Read the full article here.

Snowden’s Jab at Musk’s Political Neutrality

Elon Musk’s declaration of not financially supporting any U.S. presidential candidate sparked a response from former U.S. intelligence agent turned whistleblower, Edward Snowden. In a subtle jab, Snowden reminded Musk that there are “more than two” candidates. Read the full article here.

Biden’s Tax Increase Proposal

During his State of the Union address, President Biden proposed a tax increase on the wealthiest Americans, including billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett. Criticizing the previous administration’s tax policies, Biden declared that a fair tax code would be instrumental in investing in the country’s future. Read the full article here.

Trump’s $4B Saudi Deal

As Trump’s real estate mogul status seems to be slipping away in America, his organization is turning its focus to the Middle East with a $4 billion Saudi deal. This move sheds light on Trump’s ongoing business endeavors outside of his political pursuits. Read the full article here.

