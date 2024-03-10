From Jim Cramer's Take On Apple To $14M 'Batterygate' Settlement And Staggering $2B EU Fine: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

What a week it has been for Apple Inc. AAPL! The tech giant has been in the headlines for a variety of reasons, from court settlements to product upgrades, and a significant fine from the European Union. Without further ado, let’s delve into the top stories that kept Apple in the news last week.

Apple Settles ‘Batterygate’ Lawsuit For $14M

Notably, Apple has consented to a $14.4 million settlement in the Canadian ‘Batterygate’ class-action lawsuit, which accused the company of intentionally slowing down iPhones as their batteries aged. Based on the settlement, approved by a Canadian court, eligible iPhone users could receive between CA$17.50 ($12.91) and CA$150 ($110.62). Read the full article here.

iPhone SE 4 Set To Echo iPhone 16 Aesthetics

Apple is reportedly prepping for the launch of the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to feature a design akin to the iPhone 14, along with other significant upgrades. This budget-friendly iPhone will likely sport a notched 6.1-inch display with Face ID, a USB-C port, and an Action Button. Read the full article here.

What’s New With Apple’s iOS 17.4 Update?

Apple has rolled out its iOS 17.4 update, introducing several changes to the iPhone, especially for European Union users. The modifications aim to align the App Store and apps in the EU with the Digital Markets Act. Read the full article here.

Apple Faces $1.95B Fine In Spotify Antitrust Case

In a landmark ruling, Apple has been hit with an EU antitrust fine of 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion) for its restrictive practices against Spotify Technology SPOT and other music streaming services. The decision stems from a 2019 complaint by Spotify about Apple’s 30% App Store fees and associated restrictions. Read the full article here.

Jim Cramer Expresses Concern Over Apple’s China Prospects

Jim Cramer has expressed concern over Apple’s future in China, following a 24% plunge in iPhone sales during the first six weeks of 2024. The CNBC “Mad Money” host believes that “nothing good is going to come of China for Apple or any company there.. for now.” Read the full article here.

