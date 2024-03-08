XPeng AeroHT's Flying Car Takes To The Skies In Low-Altitude Test Over Guangzhou

Loading... Loading...

In a groundbreaking development for urban air mobility, XPeng AeroHT, a subsidiary of XPeng Inc. XPEV, has successfully conducted a low-altitude flight of its AeroHT Voyager X2 in a bustling city environment.

What Happened: On Friday, XPENG AEROHT announced that the AeroHT Voyager X2, a drone car, achieved a new milestone by completing a successful low-altitude flight in Guangzhou’s central business district, as reported by Reuters.

Why It Matters: Previously, at CES 2024, AeroHT wowed attendees with its flying supercar concept, which featured manipulator arms, rotor systems, and a cockpit that transitions between driving and flying modes. This concept, along with the modular ‘Land Aircraft Carrier,’ highlighted the company’s ambitious vision for the future of transportation.

Moreover, it has demonstrated the safety features of its flying car, including a multi-parachute rescue system capable of safely landing the vehicle with up to a ton of cargo in the event of propeller failure. This technology ensures that, even from a height of about 50 meters, the vehicle can land intact at a low speed of 5.2 m/s.

