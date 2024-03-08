Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Risk Off Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 9.43%

analyst Pamela Kaufman reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $45 on July 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Stifel analyst Matthew Smith reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $52 on April 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Matthew Smith reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $52 on April 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Feb. 26, Altria Group announced retirement of Director Jacinto J. Hernandez from Board of Directors.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS

Dividend Yield: 6.87%

analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9 on Feb. 28, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Feb. 27, B&G Foods reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 5.68%

analyst David Coleman downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on March 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Stifel analyst Matthew Smith reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $114 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Matthew Smith reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $114 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On March 5, Philip Morris said it invested $5 million in Women's empowerment with Women's Business Development Council partnership.

