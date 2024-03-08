AerSale Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Costco, MongoDB And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2024 5:54 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 30 points on Friday.

Shares of AerSale Corporation ASLE fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

AerSale posted adjusted loss of 2 cents per share, versus market estimates for a profit of 45 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $94.422 million, missing expectations of $156.368 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AerSale shares tumbled 19.4% to $7.58 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI declined 17.6% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR shares dipped 11.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in its fourth-quarter net recurring profit.
  • MongoDB, Inc. MDB fell 8.1% to $378.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY25 guidance.
  • RadNet, Inc. RDNT dipped 6.8% to $45.20 in pre-market trading. RadNet priced its public offering of 4.55 million common stock at $44 per share.
  • Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY fell 6.5% to $12.62 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 6% to $80.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak Q1 guidance. The company authorized a $3 billion buyback.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 5% to $746.03 in pre-market trading following mixed second-quarter results.

 

