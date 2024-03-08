AerSale Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Costco, MongoDB And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 30 points on Friday.

Shares of AerSale Corporation ASLE fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

AerSale posted adjusted loss of 2 cents per share, versus market estimates for a profit of 45 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $94.422 million, missing expectations of $156.368 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AerSale shares tumbled 19.4% to $7.58 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI declined 17.6% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR shares dipped 11.4% to $14.80 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in its fourth-quarter net recurring profit.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB fell 8.1% to $378.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY25 guidance.

RadNet, Inc. RDNT dipped 6.8% to $45.20 in pre-market trading. RadNet priced its public offering of 4.55 million common stock at $44 per share.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY fell 6.5% to $12.62 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell 6% to $80.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak Q1 guidance. The company authorized a $3 billion buyback.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 5% to $746.03 in pre-market trading following mixed second-quarter results.

