Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Biden Policies For Laken Riley's Death: 'He Finally Tried To Say Her Name, But Couldn't Even Say It Correctly'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has publicly accused President Joe Biden of being responsible for the death of Laken Riley, a nursing student.

What Happened: During his State of the Union Address on Thursday, President Biden took up the challenge thrown by Greene to mention Riley’s name. This challenge was a result of the GOP’s strict immigration policy. As Biden walked down the aisle for his speech, Greene, who was wearing MAGA merchandise, urged him to “make it right” and say Riley’s name.

Greene wrote on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter, “Joe Biden's policies killed Laken Riley. He finally tried to say her name, but couldn't even say it correctly. It's an absolute disgrace.”

Why It Matters: This tweet follows Greene’s previous accusation of Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for Riley’s murder. She made these allegations on Friday, blaming the Biden administration for the death of Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant.

These accusations come amid a heated debate over immigration, with both Biden and former President Donald Trump visiting the southern border. Biden used the opportunity to call for a bipartisan border bill, urging Trump to join him in lobbying Congress for its passage.

