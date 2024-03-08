Xi Jinping's Top Diplomat Hails 'Some Progress' In US-China Relations, But Says Team Biden 'Has Not Fulfilled The Promises It Has Made'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent press conference, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, accused the U.S. of exacerbating bilateral tensions and reiterated China’s support for peaceful resolutions to the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts.

What Happened: Wang, who is also the director of the office for foreign affairs within the Communist Party of China’s central commission, criticized the U.S. for its “wrong understanding” of China and its failure to fulfill promises, reported CNBC.

"There is some progress in the China-U.S. bilateral relationship, but we have to point out that U.S. continues to persist with a wrong understanding of China and it has not fulfilled the promises it has made," Foreign Minister Wang said, according to the report.

He highlighted recent U.S. actions that could further strain relations, such as a bill that could limit U.S. market access for Chinese biotech firms and warnings of China flooding the U.S. electric-vehicle market with low-cost offerings. Wang also pointed to Joe Biden‘s efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Despite the challenges, Wang expressed hope for improved relations, emphasizing the need for mutual respect and recognition of differences.

Wang also addressed China’s economic objectives, emphasizing the country’s focus on modernizing its industrial system and developing new quality productive forces.

He also called for peaceful resolutions to the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, reiterating China’s support for a Palestinian state and the resumption of Israel-Hamas peace talks.

Why It Matters: China’s reaffirmation of its support for Palestinians comes amid mounting international pressure on Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas. China has warned of a potential “serious humanitarian disaster” in Gaza if the fighting doesn’t cease.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been ramping up its aid efforts in Gaza, with President Biden announcing plans for the U.S. military to construct a floating pier off the coast of Gaza during his State of the Union address.

The U.S. has been actively involved in addressing the Middle East crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris recently urged Hamas to agree to a six-week ceasefire and called on Israel to increase aid deliveries to Gaza. This move was seen as a significant diplomatic effort to address the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

However, the situation in Gaza remains precarious, with the World Food Program (WFP) suspending food deliveries to northern Gaza due to the escalating chaos. This decision has raised concerns about a potential famine, with one in six children in the region currently suffering from severe malnutrition.

China’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and its criticism of the U.S. could further impact the dynamics of the ongoing conflicts and the broader geopolitical landscape.

