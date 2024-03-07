Biden To Announce Construction Of Floating Pier For Gaza Aid In State Of The Union

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is set to reveal plans for the U.S. military to construct a floating pier off the coast of Gaza during his State of the Union address on Thursday.

This initiative, described by the White House as an "emergency mission," aims to facilitate the delivery of substantial humanitarian aid to Gazans facing severe starvation risks, The New York Times reports.

The envisioned temporary aid port will be crafted from U.S. naval vessels, which will then be positioned near the shore and linked via a temporary causeway.

Building the pier is expected to take 30 to 60 days and will involve a considerable deployment of U.S. troops on naval ships off Gaza's coast, adhering to Biden's directive of avoiding American boots on the ground within the conflict-stricken Gaza.

Also Read: Sweden Joins NATO As Hungary Removes Final Barrier For Ratification—What It Means For Russia And The War In Ukraine

Defense officials have outlined that the construction of this port will be a collaborative effort with other regional nations. Although the U.S. has engaged closely with Israeli authorities in planning this seaport initiative, the specifics of Israel's direct involvement in its construction or operational phases remain undisclosed, according to the New York Times.

An inspection mechanism at a Cyprus port has been under development for months by Israel, the U.S., and other countries. This process is crucial for the new Gaza seaport, ensuring that humanitarian aid is thoroughly vetted before delivery.

While Israeli consent is essential due to its control over Gaza's territorial waters and internal security, official confirmation from Israel on allowing sea-based aid entry is pending.

Under the proposed plan, aid from the United Arab Emirates would be sent to Cyprus for inspection and then shipped to Gaza's coast, the New York Times reports.

The strategic location for the port is identified slightly north of the Wadi Gaza crossing, a checkpoint established by Israeli forces. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, renowned for its expertise in rapid floating dock construction, will play a pivotal role, with the Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) leading the construction efforts.

Now Read: Apple Vs. Nvidia: Only 1 Adds $1 Trillion In 67 Days In Battle For Mega-Cap Dominance

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock