Cybercriminals Are Leveling Up Attack Tactics With AI Tools, Warns CrowdStrike CEO: 'It's Going To Be The Battle Of AI In The Future'

George Kurtz, the CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, has issued a warning about the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals due to the widespread availability of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

What Happened: Kurtz highlighted that cybercriminals are now able to carry out complex attacks, even without the necessary expertise, thanks to the democratization of generative AI, reported CNBC.

“What we talked about in the earnings call is the ability to create more adversaries with lower skill levels, but operating at a much higher skill level, leveraging generative AI,” Kurtz said. He also emphasized that the future of cybersecurity will be determined by the battle of AI.

Kurtz also noted that cybercrime is at an all-time high and that many companies are frustrated with outdated technologies. He emphasized the need for a more streamlined and effective security platform.

"Of course, on the security side, we leverage generative AI to help protect our customers, so it's going to be the battle of AI in the future."

He cautioned against the use of cheap cybersecurity solutions, citing a recent seven-figure deal with a major cruise line that was dissatisfied with its existing vendor’s services.

Why It Matters: The rise of AI in cybercrime has been a topic of concern for industry leaders. In a panel at the World Economic Forum, Bill Gates and Sam Altman discussed the potential impact of AI on elections, with Altman expressing uncertainty about the upcoming elections.

However, AI has also been recognized as a crucial tool in combating cyber threats. U.S. intelligence agencies are increasingly using AI to detect covert digital invasions that would otherwise be difficult to identify.

Meanwhile, tech giants like Google are actively developing AI-powered tools to counter the growing use of AI in cybercrime and cybersecurity. Google recently announced the launch of an open-source AI-powered tool that uses file type identification to detect malware, which will be available for free.

