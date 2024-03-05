Loading... Loading...

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) commended the retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) for her pivotal role in preserving the Senate’s filibuster rule.

What Happened: Sinema on Tuesday announced that she will not seek reelection in the 2024 elections, a critical race for her former party, the Democrats.

McConnell, in a statement released shortly after Sinema’s retirement announcement, lauded her as one of the most impactful first-term senators he has witnessed during his extensive career, reported The Hill.

He emphasized that Sinema’s decision to oppose the Democrats’ attempt to weaken the filibuster rule will be remembered in history. "The institution of the Senate is only as strong as the people willing to defend it. History will remember that with the Senate's defining feature under grave threat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's wisdom and devotion to this body rivaled that of her most seasoned colleagues," he said.

She gained recognition primarily for her stance against altering the Senate filibuster rules, a mechanism utilized by the minority party to prevent legislation. Democrats aimed to modify the rules to sidestep the filibuster and leverage their majority for expanding abortion access and modifying election regulations.

Despite her differences with the Democratic party, Sinema played a key role in the negotiation of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill in 2021 and was one of the main negotiators for a crucial border security and immigration reform bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), despite their differences over filibuster reform, also praised Sinema’s achievements during her brief Senate tenure.

Why It Matters: Sinema’s political journey has been marked by several significant events. In 2018, she was elected in 2018 as a Democrat. In December 2022, she announced her decision to become an independent after the Democrats secured a narrow Senate majority. This move was met with mixed reactions, with some praising her for her independence and others criticizing her for potentially weakening the Democratic Party’s position in the Senate.

In 2021, Sinema was in the spotlight for accepting substantial crypto lobbying funds. Despite this, the crypto community did not see much return on their investment as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which they had opposed, was signed into law.

