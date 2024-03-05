Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban Says, 'If You Don't Know AI, You Are Going To Fail'

Loading... Loading...

The media and investors are buzzing about the market’s recent AI rally, and Mark Cuban joined CNBC's “Closing Bell: Overtime” Monday to share his views on the widespread use of AI in the near future.

What Happened: Cuban sees artificial intelligence becoming part of daily life for everyone, from students to CEOs, and stressed the need to become proficient in the use of AI.

"If you don't know AI, you are going to fail. Period, end of story," Cuban said. "It will have significant impact on every single thing that you do, there's no avoiding it."

The billionaire CEO sees AI becoming an integral part of all educational and employment settings, as well as potential military applications. Several companies, including Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR and AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV, already specialize in AI-based military and security applications.

Cuban pointed to some risks that come with the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, including threats to national security. He believes the United States should maintain immigration policies that welcome talented people into the country in order to stay ahead of potential adversaries.

Related News: Wedbush’s Dan Ives Says ‘AI Party Just Starting‘

Cuban also suggested policy-makers should foster strong relationships with AI developers and communicate with leaders of the industry in order to steer its development towards safety and security.

"You can't regulate it. It's brains-driven, it's not policy-driven," Cuban said.

PLTR, AVAV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Palantir Technologies shares closed the session down 0.94% at $23.82 and AeroVironment shares closed up 27.9% at $167.08 on Tuesday.

Image: Joe Seer on Shutterstock