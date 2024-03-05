Mark Cuban Takes A Jab At Musk After Tesla Considers Cost Plus Drugs: 'Why I Have Your Attention'

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing public spat between billionaire entrepreneurs Mark Cuban and Elon Musk took another turn on Monday when Cuban thanked Tesla Inc. for considering his company’s drugs to save money.

What Happened: Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter to write a tongue-in-cheek gratitude to Tesla’s consultants for discussing the potential use of Cost Plus Drugs to save the company money.

He wrote, “Wanted to say thank you! Your consultants for @tesla followed up today about using @costplusdrugs drugs to save the company money. Truly appreciate it. And my limit is 300 years of darkness.”

Cuban was responding to a post by Musk where the latter mocked Cuban for supporting Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections.

“If Biden were a flesh-eating zombie with 5 seconds to live where, upon being re-elected, Earth would plunge into a 1000 years of darkness, I would still vote for him." – Mark Cuban,” Musk wrote.

Why It Matters: Cuban publicly backed Biden for the 2024 elections while attending a roundtable discussion on drug prices at the White House. Cuban, who is also the co-founder of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., voiced his concerns over drug pricing and called for reform during his visit.

Following Cuban’s public support for Biden, the war of words between Musk and Cuban has been escalating. Musk recently supported an X user who referred to Cuban as a “douche” for backing Biden.

