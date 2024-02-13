How To Reset Apple Vision Pro Without Going To The Apple Store

Loading... Loading...

If you've forgotten the password of your Apple Vision Pro headset, there's good news: you can now reset it by logging into your Apple ID without having to visit an Apple Store.

What Happened: Apple has released the visionOS 1.0.3 update that now lets users reset their Apple Vision Pro headsets in case they've forgotten their passwords. This update fixes a silly issue that forced users to visit an Apple Store to reset their headsets.

Earlier, Apple Vision Pro would be disabled if users forgot their passcodes and entered the wrong one more than a few times. Users would then have to visit an Apple Store and get executives there to reset the headset for them.

Apple has now fixed this bug. It has also stressed the significance of this process for securely erasing information from the device, highlighting its dedication to user data privacy and security.

How To Reset Apple Vision Pro Without Visiting The Apple Store

The process is simple, but note that this will completely erase all the data you've stored.

With that out of the way, here's what you need to do:

Enter the passcode you remember, even if it is wrong.

After a few times, your Vision Pro will be disabled, and you will get an option to erase the headset.

Perform the reset by following the on-screen instructions.

Log in with your Apple ID to remove the Activation Lock when it boots up again.

That's it; you should now be able to use your Apple Vision Pro once again.

Make sure that you use the same Apple ID to log back in to your headset.

