What To Know From Apple's WWDC Keynote: iOS 15, Improved Privacy Features, Developer Tools

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off its five-day annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday with a keynote address.

CEO Tim Cook got the ball rolling by welcoming the participants of the virtual conference and providing them with information about what to expect.

New iOS: Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, announced iOS 15, the next iteration of its OS powering the iPhone.

With the new OS, FaceTime, the company's video calling app, will have spatial audio allowing the conversation to flow as easily as they do face-to-face. The new OS will provide two powerful options for the microphone: voice isolation that blocks out ambient voices and wide-spectrum, which is when the mic picks up all sounds.

The new OS also allows generating FaceTime links for scheduling calls and share them anywhere. Grid view and portrait mode were also introduced.

Apple announced SharePlay for shared listening and watching experiences, while on a FaceTime call. FaceTime will now support non-Apple devices like Android smartphones.

iMessage users will have access to new options to collage and stack photos for sharing. The company also announced Focus, which lets users focus while doing other work. Notifications will now have a Notification Summary.

The new OS gives Wallet the ability to be used as a digital identification at airports across the U.S. Upon scanning a driver's license or state ID, it can be used as a digital ID.

MacOS Monterey: Apple also previewed macOS Monterey, the latest version of its desktop operating system.

"We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari's new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac," Federighi said.

Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021

iPadOS 15: Apple unveiled iPadOS 15 with new features that help users be more productive and taking the versatility of iPad even further.

A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, letting users go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. Users can now place widgets among apps on Home Screen pages, providing more information at a glance and offering a more personalized experience.

The App Library also comes to the iPad. With the new OS, Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note.

Watch OS 8: Apple announced Watch OS 8, and updates to the Wallet and Home apps provided by the new OS makes Apple Watch an increasingly useful tool for convenient access.

"With WatchOS 8, Wallet brings even more powerful contact-free ways for users to access the places and things they care about seamlessly, safely, and securely," the company said.

Ultrawideband support comes for digital car keys on Apple Watch Series 6. Apple Watch wearers can securely unlock their car from a distance and start it from the driver's seat.

New Privacy Features: Apple unveiled new privacy protections in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, which help users better control and manage access to their data.

These features help protect data from third parties, check up on app privacy, process audio of users' requests on Siri and enhance internet privacy with iCloud+.

Healthcare Data Sharing: Apple announced advanced consumer health and wellness insights for users, as well as new tools for supporting loved ones. The OS 15 gives users the ability to securely share their data with important people in their life and receive insights into the health trends. Additionally, new tools can be used to identify, measure and understand changes in a person's health data.

Developer Tools & Technologies: Apple unveiled Xcode Cloud that brings together the multiple tasks and tools required to build, test and deliver apps using powerful cloud services.

With In-App Events and Custom Product Pages, the App Store now provides ways for developers to promote their apps and connect with users. Swift will offer concurrency support built into the language and augmented reality technologies will help build immersive content in apps or on the web.

Apple closed Monday little changed at $125.90, and was seen adding 0.040% after-hours at publication.