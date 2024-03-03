Edward Snowden Unnerved By Children's Screen Time, Reveals His Teen Internet Addiction: Would Peck Keyboard with Toes Rather Than 'Log Off'

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, former NSA contractor and renowned whistleblower, recently shared his apprehensions regarding the influence of screens on children, specifically his own, through a thread on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Sunday, Snowden expressed his unease about his child’s fascination with the digital world. “Nothing has ever unnerved me like witnessing my child’s first time totally ensorcelled by a glowing screen,” he tweeted. He also shared his personal challenges in managing his screen dependency, questioning the human ability to resist the allure of technology.

In the same thread, Snowden further reflected on the issue, stating, “They want to do what the big people do. It’s a reflection of how utterly dependent we ourselves are on these screens.”

Snowden cited his own example, which he said was best not emulated. He said his mind “developed” as it did because he was “addicted to the internet as a teen.” He said his carpal tunnel syndrome developed to such an extreme stage that it was “too painful to type” and that he would type with his toes rather than log off.

See Also: Big Brother Knows Your Alerts? FBI’s Push Notification Tracking Raises Privacy Alarms

Why It Matters: Snowden’s concerns come in the backdrop of his previous comments on the potential and pitfalls of technology. In a 2023 conference, he emphasized the need for AI models to be better than humans, not just mimic them, reflecting his belief in the transformative potential of technology.

However, he has also been vocal about the risks, criticizing Google parent Alphabet and Apple for their ‘privacy-hostile design‘ and alleged data sharing with the Department of Justice. His recent tweets reflect a balance between recognizing the potential of technology and cautioning against its risks, especially for vulnerable populations like children.

Photo via Wikimedia

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Sues Sam Altman And OpenAI For ‘Refining AGI’ To Maximize Profits For Microsoft: ‘Stark Betrayal Of Founding Agreement’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.