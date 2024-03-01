Microsoft's Windows Is Getting One Of The Best Features Of Apple's Macs

Loading... Loading...

In a recent update, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Windows 11 has introduced a new feature that allows users to use their Android devices as webcams. This feature has been rolled out to Windows Insiders.

What Happened: The Phone Link app on Windows 11 now supports the use of Android phones or tablets as webcams. This comes after Microsoft hinted at this feature in November.

Prior to this update, Windows users had to rely on third-party apps to convert their phone’s camera into a webcam, unlike Apple users who had a similar feature introduced in 2023.

However, with this update, Windows users can easily set up the webcam functionality through the Phone Link app.

The feature requires an Android device running Android 9 (Android Pie) operating system or newer, and the Link to Windows app on the phone needs to be updated to version 1.24012 or greater.

After meeting these conditions, users can pair their Android phone with their PC, update the Cross Device Experience Host in the Microsoft Store, and activate the ‘Use as a connected camera’ toggle.

This feature allows users to switch between their Android device’s front and back cameras during video meetings, offering the ability to record both sides of their computer.

Google is working on a similar feature for Android 14, but Microsoft’s solution will support older Android versions.

Why It Matters: This development is significant as it follows a similar move by Apple Inc. AAPL, when it allowed iPhone users to use their smartphone camera as a webcam for their Mac computers.

The feature was a part of the macOS Ventura update and is included in Mac's "Continuity" suite of features.

Photo courtesy: Microsoft