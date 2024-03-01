Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg's Recent Stock Sales No Cause For Alarm, Says Stanford Business Guru: 'I See Them As A Sign Of A Healthy Mid-Cycle Market

Loading... Loading...

In a recent opinion piece, the Dean of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Jonathan Levin, suggested that the recent surge in insider stock sales by top-performing companies’ executives is not a cause for concern.

What Happened: Levin pointed out that despite the S&P 500 being at record highs, insider sales have increased. For instance, Jeff Bezos sold approximately $9 billion in Amazon.com Inc. AMZN stock, and Mark Zuckerberg‘s net sales of Meta Platforms Inc. META amounted to around $850 million.

Levin noted that while some may view these sales as a negative sign, “I see them as a sign of a healthy mid-cycle market with some room to run.”

He also highlighted that insider sales by executives of the Magnificent Seven growth stocks are at their highest since late 2021. However, many insiders had stopped selling from mid-2022 through late 2023, and Levin believes that the recent uptick is a natural response to executives’ need for liquidity and portfolio diversification.

Levin also addressed the difficulty in interpreting insider transactions, stating that public disclosures about insider activity are not always straightforward and that sales volumes are only concerning if they are extreme.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in insider stock sales by top-performing companies’ executives has raised concerns among market participants. However, Levin’s analysis suggests that these sales may not necessarily be a red flag for the market’s health.

Zuckerberg has been offloading Meta shares at an astonishing rate following the company’s stellar fourth-quarter financial results. In February alone, Zuckerberg sold shares worth over $188 million.

Similarly, Bezos has been reducing his holdings in the e-commerce giant. Despite his latest divestment, Bezos retains a significant stake in Amazon, holding approximately 964.2 million shares and representing 9.3% of the company's outstanding shares. This new round of share sale was in accordance with his previously announced plan to offload up to 50 million shares over the year.

Price Action: Amazon ended Thursday’s session up 2.08% at $176.76, according to Benzinga Pro data. While Meta shares gained 1.26% during the same period.

Photo via Shutterstock

