Ford Recalls About 63K Maverick Hybrid Trucks Due To Safety Information Visibility Issues

Dearborn-based automaker Ford Motor Co F has recalled 62,813 Maverick hybrid trucks because their instrument panel cluster might not illuminate warning lights or gauges properly.

What Happened: The warning lights not lighting up may increase the crash risks, the company said in a filing with the U.S. auto safety regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). However, the recalled part was taken out of production in October 2023.

As for a solution, Ford dealers will update the software of the instrument panel cluster free of cost to the customer.

Why It Matters: The issue was first identified during a warranty claim analysis, and the company is aware of 165 warranty claims related to the issue on Maverick vehicles between May 13, 2022, and January 24, 2024, Ford said.

Ford sold 94,058 Maverick trucks in the U.S. in 2023 and 74,370 in 2022. It is offered in both hybrid and fuel options.

Photo by Mike Mareen on Shutterstock

