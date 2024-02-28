Elon Musk Says Upcoming Tesla Roadster To Debut With SpaceX Tech For Speed Boost: 'There Will Never Be Another Car Like This...'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the EV giant is ramping up specs on the new and upcoming Tesla Roadster with the help of his rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX. The company is now looking to start delivering the sports car in 2025, later than Musk’s previous estimate of late 2024.

What Happened: “Tonight, we radically increased the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car.”

The latest update on the Roadster comes after a lull. Neither the company nor its CEO has provided any updates on the car since May 2023.

The updated design is a result of the collaboration between Musk’s two companies- Tesla and SpaceX. The company will unveil the vehicle at the end of 2024, and deliveries will start in 2025, Musk said while adding that he expects the unveiling to be “the most mind-blowing product demo of all time.”

Musk said the new and upcoming Tesla Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 1 second, lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1.9 seconds. However, the CEO added that acceleration is the least interesting part of the car.

“You will love the new Roadster more than your house,” Musk wrote to himself on X on a thread from 2018 where he talked about selling his first company, Zip2, in 1999 and using the money to get a McLaren F1, which he termed the best car ever, and a condo.

Why It Matters: The new generation Roadster prototype was showcased at the end of the event dedicated to unveiling the Tesla Semi on November 16, 2017. The vehicle, Tesla then said, would be available starting in 2020 and would be priced around $200,000.

“Next gen Roadster will be absolutely out of this world. For those who love to drive, there is no finer car in history and we don't think there will be another,” Musk said months after unveiling the vehicle.

However, the production timeline for the vehicle has been pushed several times since. In a conversation with Ford CEO Jim Farley in May 2023, Musk said that the new Roadster is expected to reach production by the end of 2024, while design and engineering will be completed in 2023.

"We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders," Musk then told Farley.

