Top 10 Cars Of The Year Dominated By Hybrids, Plug-Ins, And EVs: BMW Outshines Among Auto Brands, Jeep And GMC Fall Behind

Product testing organization Consumer Reports (CR) on Tuesday listed four hybrids, three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and one pure electric vehicle among its 10 top car picks for the year.

What Happened: The increased number of fuel options in the list confirms that models with fully or partly electrified powertrains can best their gas rivals, CR said.

The electrified vehicles featured on the list include the Toyota Prius, the Toyota Camry Hybrid, the Ford Maverick hybrid, the Tesla Model Y, and BMW’s X5 PHEV. These vehicles belong to different price points and categories and were determined based on road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

The Winning Models:

Small car : Mazda 3

: Mazda 3 Midsize car: Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid Hybrid/Plug-in hybrid car: Toyota Prius/Prius Prime plug-in hybrid

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime plug-in hybrid Subcompact SUV: Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Compact SUV: Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester Midsize SUV: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Luxury SUV: BMW X5/X5 PHEV

BMW X5/X5 PHEV Small pickup: Ford Maverick/Maverick Hybrid

Ford Maverick/Maverick Hybrid Plug-in hybrid SUV: Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid Electric vehicle: Tesla Model Y

Automakers To Consider/ Avoid Buying From: CR also ranked 34 automakers based on a combination of road-test scores, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction data, and safety for all their respective models. German automaker BMW leads automakers in overall ranking, followed by Japanese Subaru. Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, GMC, and Jeep are ranked among the bottom ten.

While some of the car makers maintained consistency across models like BMW, Porsche, Honda, Mini, Kia, Mazda, and Acura, bigger carmakers like Ford and Toyota have certain low-performing models despite their overall brand score, CR noted.

The organization, however, does not recommend a single model from Dodge, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, GMC, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Jeep. “Consider carefully when buying one of those,” it said in a statement.

The product testing organization did not feature Lucid, Polestar, and Ram in their brand ranking as it only adds companies after testing two of their vehicles. CR tested only one model from each of these brands.

