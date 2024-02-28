Bud Light's Super Bowl Slump: High-Profile Ad Fails To Lift Sales Despite Trump Endorsement

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing struggle of Bud Light, the beer brand under Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD, continues as it faces a new challenge with its recent Super Bowl campaign failing to boost sales.

What Happened: Despite a high-profile Super Bowl ad and a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Bud Light’s sales remain in a slump, reported The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. This surpasses Bud Light’s 7.3%.

Bud Light has been struggling since last April when a boycott led to a 30% decrease in sales. Despite an increase in marketing spending and a call for a second chance from Trump, the brand has failed to recover.

Now, the company faces potential industrial action. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing 5,000 Anheuser-Busch employees, has threatened to strike on March 1 if a new deal is not reached by the end of February, adding further pressure on the brand.

Why It Matters: Bud Light’s struggles at the Super Bowl are a far cry from the expectations set by its highly-anticipated comeback ad. However, the ad, which was part of a broader marketing effort to revive the brand after a consumer boycott, failed to significantly boost sales.

Even a public endorsement from former President Trump did not appear to sway consumer sentiment. This is a significant blow to the brand, which had been hoping that the Super Bowl ad and Trump’s endorsement would help turn the tide.

These developments also come amid a broader trend of companies shelling out millions for ad spots during the Super Bowl, aiming to capitalize on the game’s massive reach.

