Trump Urges Conservatives To Give Bud Light 'A Second Chance'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has called on conservatives to reconsider their stance on Anheuser-Busch BUD, suggesting that the company is not as “woke” as it has been portrayed.

What Happened: Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, acknowledged that Anheuser-Busch made a “mistake of epic proportions” with a controversial Bud Light ad featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, as reported by The Hill. This ad led to a significant drop in the company’s market value.

“Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company,” Trump stated, adding that he has a list of companies that are and may release it for the world to see.

"Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a second chance," he added.

See Also: Jim Cramer Tells Investors To ‘Find Some Room For Stocks’ Before Fed Rate Cuts: ‘You’re Gonna Be Kicking Yourself If You Insist In Parking All Your Cash’

Trump’s recent statement starkly contrasts his previous criticism of Anheuser-Busch. Last summer, he condemned the company while promoting the “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott” book, which highlights mainstream companies boycotted by conservatives.

Why It Matters: This call for a “second chance” came when Anheuser-Busch was trying to regain consumer trust. The company, which faced a consumer boycott last year, recently announced a grand return to the Super Bowl with a 60-second advertisement. This move is part of a broader marketing push to revive the brand after the boycott that caused Bud Light to lose its position as the top-selling U.S. beer to Modelo Especial.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch has been actively engaging with its audience through various partnerships. In October 2023, the company renewed its partnership with UFC, becoming the “Official Global Beer Partner of UFC.” This multiyear marketing partnership, effective from Jan. 1, 2024, aims to bring “easy enjoyment” to 21+ fans through various programming, including custom social and digital content, broadcast integration, and on-site presence.

Read Next: If You Invested $1000 In Apple When Steve Jobs Returned To Apple 28 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have

Photo Courtesy: Jenari On Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.