Trump Georgia Election Interference Case: Ex-Divorce Lawyer Claims Speculation In Prosecutor Romance Saga

In a recent development, Terrence Bradley, the former divorce lawyer of Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade, testified that his text messages about the timeline of Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis were based on speculation, not facts.

What Happened: Bradley testified on Tuesday in a hearing to determine if top prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case should be disqualified due to their romantic involvement. Both Willis and Wade acknowledge their relationship but maintain it began after Wade was hired to investigate Trump in November 2021, thus creating no conflict, reported The Hill.

Bradley, the defense’s star witness, was ordered to testify in greater detail about the relationship between Willis and Wade. He admitted to sending text messages to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, contradicting the prosecutors’ timeline of their relationship.

However, Bradley’s testimony did not deliver the blow to the prosecutors that the defense had hoped for. He repeatedly stated he could not recall details and that the text messages were merely speculative. When questioned about the source of his knowledge, Bradley responded, “I was speculating.”

Despite further questioning by Trump lawyer Steve Sadow, Bradley maintained his stance, stating that his comments on the timeline of Willis and Wade’s relationship were speculative.

Why It Matters: The ongoing allegations against the prosecutors in the election interference case against former President Trump could potentially undermine the case. The allegations, which include a romantic relationship between the two prosecutors, have led to concerns about the public's confidence in the case.

In a recent hearing, Willis and Wade both took the stand to defend their relationship, which they claim began in early 2022. They both struggled to provide precise dates for the start and end of their relationship, with Willis stating that they had a "tough conversation" in August 2023, which she considers the end of their relationship.

Amid these developments, former President Trump has decried the case as ‘totally discredited’ following the prosecutors’ admission of their romantic ties.

Photo via Shutterstock

