Taylor Swift's Father In Hot Water: Australian Authorities Probing Assault Claim

In a recent development, Australian authorities are reportedly probing an assault claim against Scott Swift, the father of renowned pop singer Taylor Swift. The incident is said to have taken place on a Sydney wharf on Tuesday.

What Happened: Scott Swift, 71, has been accused by Ben McDonald, a 51-year-old paparazzo, of striking him in the face. McDonald did not seek medical assistance after the alleged assault, according to a BBC report.

The incident reportedly occurred after Taylor Swift and her father alighted from a yacht. A representative for the singer did not directly respond to the assault allegation but stated that two individuals had behaved aggressively towards them.

Australian media released a video showing Taylor Swift, her father, and their security personnel walking along Neutral Bay Wharf. However, the footage does not clearly depict the alleged incident.

McDonald informed the BBC that Scott Swift “charged in” and assaulted him after Taylor had already boarded a car. “I’ve been doing this for 23 years and I haven’t been in a situation where someone’s hit me in the chops,” he stated.

The New South Wales Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident following a report from the younger man involved.

Why It Matters: In April, X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift was a “well-regarded investment banker.” Musk credited Taylor Swift for being smart in avoiding promo deal for the now beleaguered FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Taylor Swift too has been in the news for efforts to protect her privacy. In February, her legal team issued a cease and desist order to a student who was tracking and sharing online the private flights of celebrities, including hers. Swift’s lawyers labeled this tracking as “stalking” and demanded that the student stop his activities, citing potential threats to Swift’s safety.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

