Elon Musk 'Doesn't Mean To Be A Pest,' But Still Wants Satya Nadella To Change How Microsoft Lets Users Setup A Windows PC

Elon Musk has now directly asked Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella to allow people to skip the process of creating a Microsoft account when setting up a new Windows PC.

What Happened: On Monday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to X, formerly Twitter, and responded to Nadella's post about Microsoft's multi-year partnership with MistrialAI. Musk also owns X.

The entrepreneur said, "Satya, I don't mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account," echoing his earlier accusations.

He went on to say that the option to "skip" disappears once the computer connects to WiFi. "Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won't allow you use a work email address and I only *have* work emails addresses!"

Why It's Important: Previously, on Sunday, Musk accused Microsoft of forcing him to sign up with an account when using his new PC laptop.

The tech mogul said that he cannot use his new laptop unless he creates a Microsoft account, which by default also means giving the Nadella-led company "AI access to my computer! This is messed up.”

Musk has criticized Microsoft’s AI development before. He has time and again focused on the connection between ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and Microsoft. “They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center.”

