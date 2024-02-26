Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy .

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG

Dividend Yield: 8.83%

8.83% Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $24 to $18 on Feb. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $24 to $18 on Feb. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $18 on Nov. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Peter Keith maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $21 to $18 on Nov. 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Feb. 8, Leggett & Platt reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and revenue guidance below estimates

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL

Dividend Yield: 7.38%

7.38% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Feb. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Feb. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%. Recent News: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store tapped lead independent Director, Carl T. Berquist as board Chairman after Sandra B. Cochran chose to accelerate her retirement from the board.

Kohl's Corporation KSS

Dividend Yield: 7.26%

7.26% Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti initiated coverage on the stock with an In-Line rating and a price target of $24 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Michael Binetti initiated coverage on the stock with an In-Line rating and a price target of $24 on Nov. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: According to a recent report, former Canada Prime Minister's hedge fund was pushing Kohl's to sell itself.

Read More: Workday, Domino's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday