Mark Zuckerberg's Busy Asia Tour Reportedly Ranges From AI Talks With Samsung Chairman To Attending Indian Billionaire's Son's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to embark on a busy week in Asia, with plans to visit Japan, South Korea, and India. His itinerary includes discussions on artificial intelligence and meetings with key figures in the region.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, who has been in Japan for a family ski trip, will engage with Meta’s developers in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, reported Bloomberg, citing a spokesperson.

The discussions will revolve around the company’s Quest virtual-reality headsets and its large language model Llama, a part of its efforts to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg is scheduled to travel to Seoul for meetings with partners, including a tentative meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a person familiar with the matter.

See Also: Meta, Apple The Most Underappreciated AI Plays In The Market? Gene Munster Sees Path To ‘A Whole Different Atmosphere'

He will also reportedly meet with Samsung Electronics Co. chairman Jay Y. Lee and LG Electronics Inc. CEO Cho Joo-wan to discuss AI cooperation and the joint development of an extended reality headset. This visit marks Zuckerberg’s first trip to South Korea in a decade.

After Seoul, Zuckerberg will head to Jamnagar, Gujarat, in western India, to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Meta Platforms reported its fourth-quarter financial results, which included a revenue of $40.11 billion, up 25% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $39.17 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Zuckerberg currently ranks fourth on the list of world's wealthiest individuals. The Meta CEO currently has a net worth of $174 billion.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tim Cook's AI Efforts Have Wedbush's Dan Ives Excited: ‘We View Apple Like Meta 18 Months Ago'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Credits – Shutterstock