Red And Refreshed Tesla Model 3 Performance Version Caught On Camera In Spain

Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly filming its new Model 3 variant in Spain and X users are contradicted whether it is a Plaid or a Performance.

What Happened: Tesla enthusiast Desmond Wisley took to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday to share short videos of the new Model 3 that he captured. The company was filming the vehicle for an advertisement in Valencia, Wisley said in posts on X.

The X user caught two vehicles being filmed, one in red and the other in solid black body paint.

While Wisley initially termed the new variant a Plaid, several X users noted that the badging on the rear of the vehicle is a Ludicrous badge and not a Plaid badge. Ludicrous is an acceleration mode available on Performance All-Wheel Drive Tesla vehicles.

Tesla currently offers Plaid versions on only its higher-end Model S and Model X vehicles.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in the U.S. in January. The company listed two variants of the car, namely the rear-wheel drive and long-range. The Performance variant, however, was no longer listed.

Tesla initially launched the refreshed Model 3 in China in late August. Even in the Asian country, the EV giant listed only the rear-wheel drive and long-range versions, giving rise to speculations on the future of the Performance variant.

However, in January, Tesla’s head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha confirmed the release of a refreshed Model 3 Performance variant.

"You should get the Performance one, once that comes out," Viecha wrote to television presenter James May who had recently bought a new Model 3.

