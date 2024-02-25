Mark Cuban Says Liberal Arts Degrees Aren't 'Ridiculous' Anymore In The Age Of AI — Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

“Shark Tank”-fame billionaire, Mark Cuban, argued that liberal arts degrees hold more value in the era of artificial intelligence than many may think.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, challenging the usefulness of non-STEM degrees in today’s workforce. He urged that in an AI-dominated world, being educated in liberal arts has become increasingly valuable.

Cuban maintained that AI and subsequent technologies need to be taught about the world as it happens, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives. He further suggested that individuals who can apply their liberal arts knowledge to AI will be more valued than expected.

Why It Matters: Cuban has long been a proponent of AI, likening its current state to the early days of the internet. He has voiced his support for ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, predicting that AI technologies will have a significant impact on our society.

Previously, Cuban warned about AI’s influence in decision-making, its ability to shape future generations, and the challenge of regulating its advancements, foreseeing significant societal changes ahead.

His comments about the value of liberal arts in AI also come amidst a growing debate about the future of education. With Elon Musk’s reported plans to establish his own university, there is a heightened focus on what kind of education will best prepare students for the future.

