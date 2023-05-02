Billionaire Mark Cuban compared the nascent version of artificial intelligence prevalent today with the early days of the internet on Monday.

What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner said that the introduction of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI, is akin to that of the internet as "everyone knew" that it would be impactful.

He said "We made it seem far more complicated [than] it was" in his post on Twitter.

"Any kid that learned html and built websites for businesses was considered a tech genius. It's the same with using ChatGPT/LLMs. [Large Language Models]."

Cuban urged everyone to try out the artificial intelligence technology available today.

"It will go from being perceived as difficult, to being recognized as being fundamental and used by everyone. It's easy to try and experiment with. If you haven't. You should."

Why It Matters: Recently, Cuban highlighted the importance of AI in another Twitter conversation by saying — "There are two kinds of companies in the world. Those who are great at AI, and everyone else."

He said between AI and Blockchain technology that underpins Bitcoin BTC/USD, it was the latter that was more impactful.

Cuban demonstrated how powerful ChatGPT was by saying it could generate the same questions that some sports writers ask after games.

The entrepreneur asked ChatGPT to emulate being an NBA sports reporter and ask questions to a team that just lost a first-round playoff series to the lowest-seeded rival.

The "Shark Tank" fame investor has previously said that we're just in the "first innings" of what is going to happen with AI interactive models.

