Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Nvidia, AlTi Global, Booking Holdings And Amazon's Addition To The Dow 30

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Nvidia Is Now King of the Magnificent 7. Why It’s Not Even Close," Tae Kim writes that Nvidia Corp's NVDA latest earnings report shows it's leading the pack in the AI market, with impressive revenue growth and a promising outlook that exceeded expectations.

In "AlTi Global Shares Drop 16% a Day After Firm Unveils M&A War Chest," Andrew Welsch notes that AlTi Global's ALTI shares dropped 16% after securing $450 million investments from Allianz and Constellation Wealth Capital, despite an initial 21% rise post-announcement.

In "Booking Stock Drops Despite Strong Earnings. CEO Says to Look at Long-Term Travel Trends," Callum Keown and Angela Palumbo point out that, while Booking Holdings Inc BKNG exceeded expectations with its earnings and initiated a quarterly dividend, the stock dropped on concerns about the travel industry's 2024 normalization.

In "Rivian Stock Gets a Rare Double Downgrade. EV Demand Is a Problem," Al Root writes that Rivian's disappointing earnings prompted a double downgrade from UBS analyst Joe Spak, citing concerns about the evolving EV market.

In "Amazon Stock Joins the Dow Club. It Could Pay a Price," Randall W. Forsyth says that Amazon's inclusion in the Dow 30 is a major milestone, though historical trends suggest potential underperformance for new members.

