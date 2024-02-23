Google CEO Sundar Pichai Discusses AI's Key Role In Defending Against Cyber Threats: 'A Tool Which Can Impact...People Who Are Trying To Exploit'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent address, Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in fortifying cybersecurity defenses against escalating threats.

What Happened: Pichai, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, emphasized the role of AI in enhancing the detection and response to cyber threats by governments and corporations, reported CNBC.

He acknowledged the growing concerns about the misuse of AI but suggested that these intelligence tools could be used to counteract the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Pichai also noted that AI could help reduce the “defenders’ dilemma” by accelerating the detection and response to cyberattacks.

"AI disproportionately helps the people defending because you're getting a tool which can impact it at scale versus the people who are trying to exploit," Pichai said.

Google recently introduced a new initiative that offers AI tools and infrastructure investments to enhance online security. The initiative includes a free, open-source tool called Magika, designed to detect malware, and a white paper outlining measures and research to regulate AI.

Several major companies have signed a pact to take “reasonable precautions” to prevent the use of AI tools to disrupt democratic votes in the upcoming election year.

Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) were among the signatories of the new agreement, which outlines guidelines for companies’ responses to AI-generated “deepfakes” aimed at misleading voters.

Why It Matters: The potential of AI in cybersecurity comes at a time when the technology is under scrutiny for its potential misuse. Just this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticized a senior director at Google for the inaccuracies in the company’s AI chatbot. However, Google has also been making strides in promoting responsible AI development, as seen with the introduction of Gemma, a new generation of advanced open models.

Moreover, Google has been actively seeking to improve its AI capabilities, as evidenced by its $60 million annual deal with Reddit to use the platform’s content to train its AI models. This focus on AI development and security aligns with Pichai’s recent comments on AI’s potential to strengthen cybersecurity defenses.

