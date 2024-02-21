Meet Gemma, Google's Lightweight Open Source AI Models Aimed At Developers Making Chatbots

Loading... Loading...

In a recent announcement, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) introduced Gemma, a new generation of advanced open models focusing on promoting responsible AI development.

What Happened: According to a post on the Google Developers Blog, Gemma is a part of Google’s ongoing efforts to make AI universally beneficial. The open models are the latest in a long line of Google’s contributions to the open community, which includes acclaimed projects such as Transformers, TensorFlow, BERT, T5, JAX, AlphaFold, and AlphaCode.

Keeping Google’s AI Principles at the forefront, Gemma models are created using the same technology and research that went into developing the Gemini models. The model weights are accompanied by tools released to spur developer innovation, foster collaboration, and ensure the responsible use of Gemma models.

The Gemma models are remarkably lightweight, enabling direct operation on a developer’s laptop or desktop computer and outperforming other open models relative to their sizes. Google has supplemented the release of Gemma with a Responsible Generative AI Toolkit to assist developers and researchers in building safe and responsible AI applications.

Developers and researchers can begin working with Gemma through free access on Kaggle, a free tier for Colab notebooks, and $300 in credits for first-time Google Cloud users. Google also offers up to $500,000 in cloud credits to further support research.

Why It Matters: Google’s release of Gemma illustrates its commitment to democratizing AI and fostering a culture of responsibility and ethical use in AI applications. As AI technology continues to evolve, the need for tools that are accessible and promote safe, responsible use becomes increasingly paramount. The introduction of Gemma and the Responsible Generative AI Toolkit underscores Google’s recognition of this need and its dedication to addressing it. The move also highlights the company’s continued efforts to support and encourage innovation and collaboration within the developer and research communities.

Image Credits – Google

