Pro-Trump Internet Trolls Reportedly Launch Vicious Attacks Against Nikki Haley, Portray Ex-Governor As Diety Of Destruction

In a recent development, Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former United Nations ambassador, has been subjected to a barrage of online attacks by pro-Trump internet trolls. The onslaught has reportedly intensified as Haley remains the last standing opponent to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

What Happened: The trolls have been circulating malicious attacks through memes, posts, and videos, often focusing on Haley’s race, gender, and identity. Some of the most disturbing content has been generated by artificial intelligence, manipulating her voice and likeness, and is filled with crude sexual innuendo, reported The New York Times.

Some posts have portrayed her as Shiva, the god of destruction, while others have directed hate against her son, according to the report.

Joan Donovan, a disinformation researcher and assistant professor of journalism at Boston University, referred to these threats and insults as a form of low politics and “network harassment” that Mr. Trump and his online admirers have popularized.

As Haley and Trump prepare for a heated primary showdown on Saturday in South Carolina, the online smears are expected to escalate. Laura Loomer, an internet activist close to Mr. Trump, has also attempted to ambush Haley at campaign events, filming their responses to her aggressive questioning.

The attacks against Haley began after the Iowa caucuses when it became clear that she was Trump’s strongest challenger. The content initially focused on her foreign policy stance, accusing her of being a “warmonger” and attacking some of her policy decisions as South Carolina’s governor.

The tone of the attacks drastically changed after The Daily Mail published a story that brought up old allegations of extramarital affairs against Haley. The posts, often obscene and employing artificial intelligence to manipulate images or mimic Haley's voice, tried to cast her as someone with loose morals.

Why It Matters: Despite trailing behind Trump in the polls, Haley has made it clear that she has no intention of dropping out of the presidential race. She dismissed suggestions that she should exit the race, attributing these calls to the "political elite" and "party bosses."

Trump has posted large leads over his Republican counterparts in the race to secure the GOP nomination ahead of the 2024 election. A race that started with more than 10 candidates is down to only Haley and Trump fighting to get the nomination.

Earlier, Trump supporters had targeted pop music icon Taylor Swift ahead of the Super Bowl, as she publicly endorsed President Joe Biden's successful 2020 campaign. The attacks have escalated as the Super Bowl, which Swift was expected to attend in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, drew near.

Haley too has ramped up her criticism of Trump, questioning his mental fitness. She suggested that he is "unhinged" and "diminished."

