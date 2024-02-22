'The GOAT': Jim Cramer Says Nvidia's Jensen Huang Is A Bigger Visionary Than Tesla's Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer recently referred to Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk as one of the greatest minds of all time. Following Nvidia Corp’s NVDA blowout earnings report this week, Cramer put CEO Jensen Huang on an even higher pedestal.

What Happened: Nvidia reported incredibly strong fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, adding to the company’s streak of blowout quarterly results. Nvidia shares raced higher following the print, which has sparked a broad rally on Wall Street.

Cramer was an early supporter of Nvidia and has been a longtime fan of Huang. Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk On The Street,” he said the Nvidia CEO shared a vision for the future with him several years ago and suggested that said vision is coming to fruition.

When he was asked if he believes Huang is a “bigger visionary” than Musk, he immediately responded “yes” without hesitation and called the Nvidia CEO “the GOAT,” an acronym for “greatest of all time.”

“I think Musk can see around the corner, but I think that Jensen is thinking about a legacy of changing the entire paradigm about the way the world is. Jensen is creating, single-handedly, an industrial revolution,” Cramer said.

At the end of January, Cramer said Musk was “one of the greatest minds ever” after the billionaire’s brain implant technology company Neuralink successfully performed its first human implant procedure.

However, Cramer has been critical of Tesla in recent months due to broader EV industry concerns and the company’s string of disappointing quarterly results. He even suggested that the EV maker should be removed from the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of popular mega-cap tech stocks that have historically outperformed broader markets.

Nvidia, on the other hand, has continued to exceed analyst expectations amid surging demand for its AI chips. On the conference call Wednesday night, Huang laid out a new vision for the future in which he sees every software enterprise company eventually running on Nvidia AI software.

Cramer underscored Huang’s remarks in which he talked about using the company’s chips for software applications. The Nvidia CEO spent a lot of time stressing that there won’t be a “difficult transition” period, he said, highlighting its importance due to concerns from analysts and investors about a potential gap.

Nvidia shares were up more than 15% at last check, but Cramer believes the stock should be up even more. When you look at these numbers, you realize how cheap the stock was before the print, he said.

“A stock that was very expensive eight weeks ago turns out to be reasonably valued and that matters,” Cramer said.

“This is one of the great secular growth stories.”

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 15.47% at $779.08 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

