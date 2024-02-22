Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, questioned the sceptics of Nvidia Corporation NVDA as the company’s stock soared to new heights.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cramer took to X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the record-breaking performance of Nvidia’s stock.

“Nvidia crashes through all-time high… Where are the bears? Where are those who leaned on it and panicked? Where are those who don’t know who Kress and Jensen are??” Cramer posted.

See Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Daily Transactions Surge To 2.4M, SHIB Only 1.8% Off From Erasing A Zero

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s Q4 revenue was expected to come in at $20.62 billion, a significant jump from the $7.19 billion reported in the prior year period. This uptick in anticipation and the subsequent success of the tech giant’s earnings has been closely followed by Cramer.

Just a day before the earnings report, Nvidia’s shares experienced a sharp 6.7% drop, which Cramer viewed as a potential investment opportunity rather than a setback. He even advised new investors to consider this an NVDA market entry point.

Read Next: Nvidia’s Record Quarter A ‘Taylor Swift Moment’ For Industry, Says Wedbush’s Dan Ives: ‘Puts Jet Fuel In This Tech Bull Market’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.