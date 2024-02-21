Nvidia's Record Quarter A 'Taylor Swift Moment' For Industry, Says Wedbush's Dan Ives: 'Puts Jet Fuel In This Tech Bull Market'

Loading... Loading...

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, compares NVIDIA Corp‘s NVDA phenomenal Q4 performance to a ‘Taylor Swift moment’ for the tech market, underscoring the significant impact on the ongoing tech bull market.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Ives hailed the extraordinary Q4 results of Nvidia as a pivotal moment for the tech sector.

“This puts jet fuel in this tech bull market. Call it a ‘Taylor Swift moment’ for the tech market,” Ives said on Nvidia’s record quarter.

“This is probably the most important earnings that we’ve seen from any company in the market for the last 5 years,” he added.

Why It Matters: This commentary was in response to Nvidia’s Q4 earnings report, which exceeded forecasts. Nvidia's recent fourth-quarter earnings report shows strong revenue growth, exceeding estimates and marking a 265% increase year-over-year. The semiconductor giant's revenue for fiscal 2024 grew 126% to $60.9 billion.

This record quarter for Nvidia, an AI stalwart, has been interpreted as a significant moment for the tech market. Given the global shift towards AI, largely powered by GPUs, Nvidia’s success has been seen as a reflection of the broader tech market’s potential.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Gene Munster, a managing partner and co-founder at Deepwater Asset Management, underscored the long-term growth potential of Nvidia. Munster shared his key takeaways from Nvidia's earnings call, focusing on the company's projected growth rates. He pointed out Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang‘s recent statement that a $1 Trillion infrastructure build would be necessary over the next five years to accommodate this shift, doubling the current pace. This translates to a market opportunity in the “hundreds of billions of dollars” for the compute side alone.

The ‘Taylor Swift moment’ metaphor implies a game-changing event that could fuel momentum in the tech bull market, similar to how the popular artist often impacts the music industry with her releases.

