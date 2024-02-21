Apple's 2024 iPad Lineup To Feature Larger iPad Air, Thinner iPad Pro: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly preparing to launch a larger iPad Air and a thinner iPad Pro in 2024.

What Happened: Apple’s 2024 iPad lineup will see the introduction of a larger iPad Air and a thinner iPad Pro, 9to5Mac reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The new iPad Air will come in two sizes, one similar to the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro models will also change dimensions, with the 2024 versions being slightly larger and thinner. The thinner design is attributed to the rumored OLED display, which has fewer layers than the current LCD.

Accessory manufacturers are reportedly gearing up to produce new iPad cases, with the new models expected to be shipped as early as the following month. The report aligns with previous suggestions by Bloomberg that new iPads could be unveiled by the end of March, possibly alongside new MacBooks.

The estimated dimensions reported are as follows:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm 11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm 12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm 12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm 12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

Why It Matters: This development follows reports of Apple’s plans to revamp its iPad line with a new Pro version in 2024. The company, which has been witnessing a decline in iPad sales, is reportedly looking to introduce significant changes to its iPad lineup, including the next-gen M3 chip and OLED displays.

Additionally, Apple is said to be discontinuing the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and replacing it with a slightly larger 13-inch M3-powered iPad Pro. This move is expected to bolster Apple’s iPad segment further and potentially reinvigorate consumer interest in the product.

Photo by Jack Skeens on Shutterstock

