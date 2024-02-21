Russia Adds Lindsey Graham To 'Terrorists' List For Holding President Responsible For Navalny's Death

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) has been added to Russia’s list of “extremists and terrorists.” This comes just days after Graham publicly held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for the death of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

What Happened: Graham, a long-time critic of Russia, was added to the list maintained by Rosfinmonitoring, Russia’s state financial watchdog, Politico reported on Wednesday. This occurred shortly after Graham accused Putin of orchestrating Navalny’s death and proposed that the U.S. designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Navalny was one of the bravest people I ever met. When he went back to Russia he had to know he was going to be killed by Putin, and he was murdered by Putin,” Graham stated during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

He added, “President Biden told Putin, if something happens to Navalny, you're going to pay a price. President Biden, I agree with you, the price they should pay is to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Navalny’s death has sparked international outrage. The prominent Putin critic had been the target of multiple attacks in recent years, including poisoning and imprisonment. His death occurred just a month before a presidential election in Russia, where Putin is expected to extend his long-standing rule.

Why It Matters: Graham’s addition to the list of “extremists and terrorists” is a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia. It follows the Biden administration’s announcement of new sanctions against Russia in response to Navalny’s death. This move by Russia could further escalate the already strained relations between the two nations.

Additionally, Graham’s stance on Russia has been consistent. Recently, he backed former President Donald Trump’s comments on NATO, emphasizing the need for members to pay their fair share while also clarifying that this does not mean inviting Russia to invade Ukraine.

