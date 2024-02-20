OpenAI Sora's 'Weaknesses' Exposed Shortly After High-Profile Debut: Cat Sprouts Extra Leg, Human's Arm Goes Awry

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI's Sora might have impressed the internet with its capabilities, but some of the videos it has generated show that the AI model still has a long way to go before it can prove to be a threat to content creators like MrBeast, or animators and others whose jobs revolve around making videos.

What Happened: While OpenAI's Sora is still extremely restricted to "red teamers," some sample videos generated by users point at the AI model's weaknesses in its current form.

Take the following for an example of Sora messing it up. Sora generated a video of a cat sitting on the bed with a human. The problem arises when the cat or the human moves – the cat gets an extra leg out of thin air while the human decapitates their hand.

In another video, a chair manages to dig itself up and drag itself out of an archaeological site while the archaeologists stand idly watching.

Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI does mention that Sora has "weaknesses" like accurately simulating the physics of a complex scene or understanding the relationship between cause and effect.

Four Testicles And Nonsense Labels: AI Botches Rat Illustration In Published Scientific Paper

"For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark."

Why It Matters: Amidst the hype surrounding Sora, it's essential to understand that OpenAI's next-generation AI model is still in its early stages.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is currently looking for help from the Biden administration to fulfil his $7 trillion funding dreams as he seeks to achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI.)

There are concerns about Sora being misused, especially when 2024 is all set to see several elections worldwide.

However, Sora's imperfections could also help separate these AI-generated videos from the real ones.

