OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Eyes Trillions In Funding For Semiconductor And AI Initiative: Report

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is reportedly in discussions with potential investors to secure trillions of dollars for a groundbreaking tech initiative. The project aims to transform the global semiconductor industry and enhance the capacity for AI.

What Happened: Altman is in talks with investors, including the government of the United Arab Emirates, to raise funds for a colossal tech venture. This initiative would significantly increase the world’s chip-building capacity and bolster its AI capabilities. The project’s estimated cost is between $5 trillion and $7 trillion, as per sources familiar with the matter, reported The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The fundraising plans are driven by the need to address the constraints on OpenAI’s growth, such as the scarcity of expensive AI chips required to train large language models behind AI systems like ChatGPT. Altman has been vocal about the shortage of these chips, also known as graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for OpenAI’s pursuit of artificial general intelligence.

"OpenAI has had productive discussions about increasing global infrastructure and supply chains for chips, energy and data centers—which are crucial for AI and other industries that rely on them," said an OpenAI spokeswoman. "We will continue to keep the U.S. government informed given the importance to national priorities, and look forward to sharing more details at a later date."

If successful, this investment would significantly surpass the current size of the global semiconductor industry. Global chip sales were $527 billion last year and are projected to reach $1 trillion annually by 2030. The fundraising talks are part of Altman’s ambitious plans to revolutionize various sectors, including the generative AI revolution, nuclear fusion, and human lifespan extension.

Why It Matters: This latest move by Altman is in line with his previous efforts to revolutionize the tech industry. In January, he was reported to be in talks with global investors to secure funds for a network of semiconductor factories, aiming to address chip shortages for AI applications. He was also planning to meet with chip-maker giants Samsung and SK Hynix to discuss potential partnerships in chip production.

Altman’s ambitions have been steadily growing. In December, OpenAI was in early talks to raise new funds at a valuation of at least $100 billion, a significant increase from the previously reported $90 billion. This was a more than three-fold increase in the AI startup’s valuation from the previous round less than 12 months ago.

Altman’s interest in technological advancements is not limited to AI and chips. In March, he funded a longevity startup with the goal of increasing human lifespan by 10 years. His interest in longevity follows several breakthroughs, including a California firm extending the lifespan of mice after replacing the animal's plasma with saltwater and albumin.

