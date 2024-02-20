Jim Cramer Left 'Disappointed' After Apple Store Runs Out Of Vision Pro Models: 'Assured There Would Be No Availability Issues'

Loading... Loading...

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer expressed his frustration over the unavailability of the Apple AAPL Vision Pro in South Florida, despite assurances of its availability.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cramer voiced his disappointment on X, formerly Twitter, after finding out that all models of the Apple Vision Pro were out of stock during his appointment to an Apple store in South Florida, despite being assured of its availability four hours prior.

“Disappointed that after being assured there would be no availability issues for a Vision Pro four hours between my visit and my appointment, they were out of all models…South Florida,” Cramer wrote.

Why It Matters: This comes after Cramer had previously expressed skepticism about the product’s high price tag and potential lack of widespread appeal, highlighting that people can buy a 60-inch TV in Walmart at a much lower price.

Despite the price tag, the mixed-reality headset has attracted significant interest, although some users have returned their headsets, citing design and performance issues.

The Vision Pro, despite initial production delays and lowered production expectations, has managed to roll out over 1,000 dedicated apps within a short span after its launch.

