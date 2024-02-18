Ford Slashes Prices For 2023 Mustang Mach-E In Canada Undercutting Tesla Model Y

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co F has reportedly significantly reduced the prices of its 2023 Mustang Mach-E in Canada, amid increased competition from Tesla Inc‘s Model Y and other electric SUV options.

What Happened: The price cuts range from C$5,000 ($3,709) to C$13,000 ($9,644), Drive Tesla reported. The reductions are across most 2023 Mach-E models, with the GT Performance Edition Extended Range seeing the most cut.

These price adjustments make the Mustang Mach-E a more competitive option in the EV market. Additionally, all Mach-E models now qualify for a federal rebate of C$5,000, the report noted.

Ford did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Why It Matters: The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s sole electric SUV, in the same category as Tesla’s best-selling Model Y which starts in Canada at C$53,990 ($40,053). With the new price cut, the Mach-E Select RWD Standard Range starts at C$51,995 ($38,573), below the Model Y.

Model Y was the best-selling vehicle across the globe last year with over 1.2 million units of them sold. Tesla has also been cutting prices on the Model Y in the geography, making it start at the same price as its cheapest offering- the Model 3 sedan.

