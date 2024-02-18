'Stop Whining About Trump': Dutch PM Mark Rutte Tells Europe After Former President's NATO Comments

Loading... Loading...

Mark Rutte, the outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands, advised Europe to cease complaining about former U.S. President Donald Trump and instead focus on supporting Ukraine.

What Happened: Rutte, who is a leading candidate for the position of NATO secretary-general, addressed the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. He suggested that Europe should stop lamenting about Trump’s policies and concentrate on bolstering Ukraine, reported Reuters.

“We should stop moaning and whining and nagging about Trump,” Rutte stated. He added, “It’s up to the Americans. I’m not an American, I cannot vote in the U.S. We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor.”

Rutte also emphasized the need for Europe to increase its defense spending and ammunition production, regardless of Trump’s potential return to office. He stressed that supporting Ukraine is in Europe’s best interest.

Despite being a potential candidate for the NATO leadership, Rutte stated that he is not actively campaigning for the role. The current NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, is set to step down in October 2024.

Why It Matters: Rutte’s remarks come amid growing concerns about the future of NATO under a potential second term of the Trump administration. Trump has been vocal about his stance on NATO, stating that the U.S. would not defend any NATO ally failing to meet its defense spending commitments.

These comments have sparked fears among NATO supporters, with some Democratic lawmakers calling for to safeguard the alliance. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also warned that Trump could withdraw the U.S. from NATO if re-elected.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Trump to visit Kyiv, under the condition that he could halt the war with Russia within 24 hours.

