Warren Buffett's Empire Nears Trillion-dollar Club As Class A Shares Hit Above $600,000

This week, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) achieved a historic milestone as its Class A shares closed above $600,000 for the first time.

The surge in share price brings Warren Buffett's iconic conglomerate closer to the coveted $1 trillion market valuation, a feat not yet achieved by any U.S. company outside the technology sector.

Currently positioned as the seventh-largest company in the U.S. with a market capitalization of approximately $880 billion, Berkshire Hathaway is now only $120 billion shy of reaching the trillion-dollar mark.

This development sets the stage for an intriguing race against Eli Lilly LLY, which trails with a valuation of $749 billion.

Since Buffett took the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the company's stock has seen an astronomical rise of 3,215,489%, from about $19 per share to $610,962, as reported by Business Insider.

This growth trajectory underscores Buffett's strategic vision and reluctance to split the company's Class A shares, aiming instead to attract long-term, buy-and-hold investors.

In 1996, Berkshire Hathaway introduced Class B shares to provide a more accessible investment option without compromising the investment quality sought by Buffett.

Despite a stock split in 2010, the Class A shares have continued to climb, reaching new heights and solidifying Berkshire Hathaway's position as a powerhouse in the global financial landscape. The conglomerate's journey to this milestone has been marked by significant acquisitions, including a nearly 30% stake in Occidental Petroleum OXY and the purchase of insurance giant Alleghany for $11.6 billion.

