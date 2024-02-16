Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE

Dividend Yield: 3.41%

3.41% Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Meta Marshall upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16 on Nov. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $16 to $15 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $16 to $15 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expected to review its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Feb. 29, 2024.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

Dividend Yield: 3.24%

3.24% Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C J Muse reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $170 on Feb. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst C J Muse reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $170 on Feb. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $166 to $165 on Feb. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $166 to $165 on Feb. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%. Recent News: Texas Instruments priced $3.0 billion of investment grade notes.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX

Dividend Yield: 3.18%

3.18% Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $80 to $90 on Feb. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $80 to $90 on Feb. 1, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%. Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $84 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $84 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Recent News: OORT announced collaboration with Seagate Lyve Services to strengthen AI-focused decentralized cloud services.

