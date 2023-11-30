Microsoft President Makes Startling Revelations on Arrival of Advanced AI

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT President dismissed the likelihood of developing super-intelligent artificial intelligence within the next 12 months.

Brad Smith's comments come one year after Microsoft-backed OpenAI released AI chatbot ChatGPT, leading to widespread investment and concerns over the potential existential risks of such technologies, Reuters reports.

In between rumours of internal disputes at OpenAI over a dangerous AI discovery, Smith refuted claims that OpenAI founder Sam Altman was ousted. The company quickly reinstated Altman following employee and shareholder protests.

Smith emphasized that the emergence of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), where computers surpass human intelligence, is not imminent.

He believes it will take several years, possibly decades, to achieve AGI. Despite this, he advocates for prioritizing safety measures in AI development now, given the potential long-term implications.

Previous reports indicated OpenAI is eyeing further financial backing from Microsoft to accomplish its AGI ambitions.

OpenAI looks to generate over $1 billion in revenue over the next 12 months from selling AI software and computing capacity.

Price Actions: Microsoft shares traded lower by 0.03% at $378.75 premarket on the last check Thursday.

