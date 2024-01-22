Trump Special Prosecutor's Divorce Case Ordered Unsealed Amid Alleged Affair With Fani Willis

Loading... Loading...

A Georgia judge has reportedly called for the public release of court records pertaining to the divorce case of a special prosecutor involved in the ongoing election case against former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: The judge commanded the unsealing of the divorce case involving special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, appointed for the Georgia election case against Trump. Wade has been accused of having an extramarital relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, reported ABC News.

A defense lawyer requested the unsealing, indicating a possible inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade. However, the newly disclosed court records didn’t contain any reference to the alleged affair.

Willis, without outrightly denying an affair with Wade, justified her decision to appoint him despite his limited prosecutorial experience. She accused Wade’s estranged wife of attempting to stall the criminal election interference case by involving her in the divorce proceedings.

The suspected affair could influence the prosecution, raising doubts about Wade’s suitability as a prosecutor. Trump has refuted any malpractice, labeling the charges as politically motivated.

The unsealed court documents revealed Wade’s purchase of flight tickets under Willis’ name. Wade’s estranged wife’s attorney argued this as evidence of their romantic involvement, while Willis’ attorney emphasized the focus should be on dividing marital assets, and Willis has no control over Wade’s expenditures.

See Also: Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

Why It Matters: The allegations of an affair have the potential to undermine the prosecution’s case against Trump, potentially jeopardizing the public’s confidence in the case.

In her defense, Willis has publicly supported Wade’s qualifications and criticized her detractors. The pair’s professional relationship began with the election interference case against Trump, during which Willis resisted Trump’s attempts to disqualify her.

The Fulton County district attorney argued that Trump’s move to disqualify her was “procedurally flawed” and raised “arguments that lack merit.” Willis has been investigating Trump and his allies after the 2020 elections, according to prior Benzinga coverage.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Senate Republicans Are Reportedly Feeling Pressure To Endorse Donald Trump Ahead Of Key Primary

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.