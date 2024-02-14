Tesla CEO Elon Musk Urges NHTSA To End Requirement For Physical Letters Regarding Recalls Fixed Via OTA Updates: 'This Needs to Stop'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday called upon U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to stop the requirement of mailing physical letters to vehicle owners for recalls fixed via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

What Happened: “Yeah, this needs to stop,” Musk said on X. The CEO was responding to an X user who posted pictures of letters sent by Tesla over a recall. However, the user noted that there was nothing for him to do about the recall given that it was fixed via an OTA update already and that the agency only wasted paper by sending him a notice on paper.

The CEO also agreed with another X user who termed the practice of sending physical letters as a waste of both resources and money.

Why It Matters: Musk and several other Tesla executives have previously even condemned the use of the word ‘recall’ for vehicle issues that are fixed via an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

"This “recall” literally just changes a few pixels on the screen with an over-the-air update. By that anachronistic standard, phones are being “recalled” every few weeks." Musk said in February after the company issued a ‘recall’ for about 2.2 million vehicles due to concerns about a smaller font size for warning lights compromising the visibility of crucial safety information.

The CEO has previously also termed the use of recall for OTA updates "flat out wrong."

