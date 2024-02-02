Tesla Faces Fresh NHTSA Scrutiny Over Steering Issues In Model 3 And Model Y EVs

Loading... Loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday that it has commenced an engineering analysis into the steering rack parts in Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV after multiple owner reports of loss of steering control.

What Happened: In its preliminary evaluation which kickstarted in July 2023, the NHTSA identified 2,388 complaints regarding the issue in model year 2023 vehicles.

The complaints allege an inability to turn the steering wheel or an increase in effort required to turn the wheel with a majority having experienced it when the vehicle was traveling with a speed between 5 mph and 35 mph.

There have also been multiple allegations of drivers blocking intersections and roadways, the agency said.

“ODI (Office of Defects Investigation) is aware of over 50 vehicles which were allegedly towed as a result of the condition from a variety of areas including, driveways, parking lots, side of road and intersections. Multiple complaints state they were able to temporarily remedy the condition by power cycling the vehicle, but the issue reoccurred until the steering rack was replaced,” NHTSA said.

The federal agency is also associating an incident where a Tesla driver crashed into another vehicle after being unable to complete a right-hand turn to the investigation.

Why It Matters: Tesla on Friday also issued a recall for about 2.2 million vehicles due to concerns about a smaller font size for warning lights compromising the visibility of crucial safety information.

The extensive recall encompasses all of Tesla’s vehicle offerings, ranging from the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV to the Model X SUV, Model S sedan, and the latest addition, the Cybertruck, NHTSA said.

